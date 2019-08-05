Richmond mayor unveils $1.5B downtown redevelopment plan

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has unveiled a $1.5 billion redevelopment deal for part of the city's downtown that includes plans for a new arena that would be the largest in the state.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has unveiled a $1.5 billion redevelopment deal for part of the city’s downtown that includes plans for a new arena that would be the largest in the state.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Stoney introduced the legislation at a special City Council meeting Monday. Hundreds of pages of plans lay out the deal Stoney’s administration spent months negotiating with a private development group.

That group, NH District Corp., is led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell.

The proposal includes plans for a 17,500-seat arena, a high-rise hotel, apartments, commercial space and other features.

Council President Cynthia Newbille said the council would have a consultant review the plan. A citizen commission will also weigh in.

The newspaper reports a vote isn’t likely before the end of the year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.