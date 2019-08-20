Richmond man pleads guilty in boat crash that killed friend

A Richmond man has pleaded guilty in a boating crash that killed his friend two years ago.

John Randolph “Rand” Hooper pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and failure to render aid in a crash that killed Graham McCormick in August 2017.

Prosecutors and Hooper’s defense lawyers have agreed to a one-year jail term under a plea agreement that calls for suspending 14 years of a 15-year sentence.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Herbert Hewitt on Monday asked for a presentence report instead of immediately imposing the one-year term. Hewitt took over the case after the first judge recused himself in June. He said he wants more information before deciding on a sentence.

McCormick’s family has expressed concern that a one-year sentence would not adequately punish Hooper.

