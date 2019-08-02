Police: 3-year-old found shot to death in Virginia home

Police in Virginia say they're investigating the shooting death of a 3-year-old child.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they’re investigating the shooting death of a 3-year-old child.

Colonial Heights Police Captain William Anspach told The Progress-Index that police received a call about the shooting shortly before 7 a.m.

They found a woman who was upset and holding the child, who suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead.

Anspach said two people were in the home with the child when the shooting occurred. They were the woman whom police found holding the child and another female who appeared to have special needs.

Anspach said the child’s body was transported to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Colonial Heights is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Richmond.

Neighbor Lynette Taylor said the family lived in the house for a short time.

