Naked, ‘agitated’ bus passenger killed running into Va. traffic

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a Greyhound Bus passenger got naked, demanded to be let off the moving bus and ran into oncoming highway traffic where he was hit and killed.

Police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said in a news release that the “extremely agitated” man began taking off his clothes on a Greyhound Bus on Thursday night. He then struck the front windshield, causing it to crack, while demanding to be let off the bus.

The release says the bus driver pulled over and the man exited. He ran into oncoming traffic and was fatally hit by another vehicle.

The man died at the scene. The other driver wasn’t injured.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

