Mountain Valley Pipeline suspends some construction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Mountain Valley Pipeline has suspended some construction activities that could affect threatened or endangered species.

The move follows a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups on Monday that challenged approvals by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The move follows a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups on Monday that challenged approvals by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Conservation groups are asking the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to toss two key permits issued to the 303-mile natural gas pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia. The 4th Circuit last month threw out the same Fish and Wildlife approvals for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

Regulators say the pipeline may not resume the suspended construction without first seeking approval.

