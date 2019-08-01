Man who shot Virginia 7-Eleven robbers won’t be charged

A Virginia prosecutor says he won't press charges against a man who shot two robbers holding up a 7-Eleven store, killing one.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prosecutor says he won’t press charges against a man who shot two robbers holding up a 7-Eleven store, killing one.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the masked men entered the store with guns and demanded money last week. A man in in the back of the store fired at the robbers with a legally owned gun, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Commonwealth’s Attorney spokeswoman Macie Allen says they aren’t revealing the man’s identity because he isn’t facing charges.

Medical examiner’s office spokeswoman Donna Price says 18-year-old Michael Moore died from a gunshot wound. Court documents say 18-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins was shot in the neck and was in a wheelchair at his arraignment. A third suspect, 19-year-old Deric Simons, wasn’t in the store, but has also been charged.

