Man found in SUV that drove into Virginia pond identified

The victim was 26-year-old Jeconiah M. Westmoreland, said Virginia Beach police, who are investigating the crash as a fatal accident.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have identified a man found dead in an SUV that had been submerged in a neighborhood pond.

In a statement, Virginia Beach police said the man was 26-year-old Jeconiah M. Westmoreland.

A witness saw the vehicle drive into the water Friday morning and called 911.

The SUV could not be seen from the shore of the pond. A marine rescue team used sonar to locate the vehicle. Divers connected cables to the SUV and it was pulled out of the water.

Police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn says the crash is being investigated as a fatal accident. Officials don’t believe anything suspicious happened.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.