Man charged in football player’s killing accidentally freed

The Associated Press

August 10, 2019, 2:19 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating why a man was accidentally freed from jail three days before he is scheduled to be tried on a murder charge in the shooting death of Norfolk State University football player.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that 24-year-old JaQuan Markee Anderson was released from jail on Friday afternoon and taken back into custody several hours later.

Anderson’s trial is scheduled to start Monday on charges of first-degree murder and illegal use of a gun in the October 2017 killing of 18-year-old Nick Ackies, who was a Norfolk State freshman.

Anderson also played football at Norfolk State but had graduated before the fatal shooting.

A defense attorney has said Anderson will maintain he acted in self-defense.

A judge revoked Anderson’s bond after he skipped a July court hearing.

