Grant to expand free clinic’s services in southwest Virginia

A free clinic that serves southwest Virginia is expanding its offerings to include new diagnostic and specialty services such as ultrasounds, mammograms and X-rays.

WISE, Va. (AP) — A free clinic that serves southwest Virginia is expanding its offerings to include new diagnostic and specialty services such as ultrasounds, mammograms and X-rays.

The Health Wagon announced Thursday that the new offerings are possible thanks to a three-year, $1 million grant from the United Health Foundation.

Dr. Teresa Gardner Tyson is executive director of The Health Wagon, which was established in 1980 and provides free care in a six-county area with two mobile units, two clinics and several special events.

She says the new funds will mean an expansion of “life-saving specialty and diagnostic care.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.