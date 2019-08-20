Governor says Virginia is in a ‘good place’ financially

Gov. Ralph Northam has told state lawmakers that Virginia is starting the new budget cycle "in a good place."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, greets his wife, Pam, after delivering his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP/Steve Helber) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, right, greets Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, left, as he prepares to deliver his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP/Steve Helber) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures as he delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP/Steve Helber) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam greets legislators and staff after he delivered his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP/Steve Helber) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP/Steve Helber) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, top at podium, delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP/Steve Helber) Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP/Steve Helber) Senate finance committee chairman, Sen. Thomas Norment, left, R-James City County, and House Appropriations committee chairman, Del. Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, listen as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP/Steve Helber) Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, left, listens along with Virginia First Lady Pam Northam, right as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delivers his budget update before a joint meeting of the House and Senate money committees at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP/Steve Helber) ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

In a speech to the General Assembly’s money committees Tuesday, Northam said the state ended the fiscal year with a surplus of $797 million. Much of that money is already earmarked for water quality and taxpayer relief.

Northam said the state put $344.4 million into reserves, bringing the total reserve fund to $1.6 billion by 2021, the highest amount ever.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the governor warned lawmakers that despite the state’s strong financial position now, it doesn’t mean they will have a large surplus to spend in the budget he will propose in December. He said the state must be “both cautious and strategic.”

