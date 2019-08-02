2 killed, toddler and 2 others injured in Suffolk gunfire

Police say the bodies were found in two separate downtown locations and 20 spent shell casings were found at three separate shooting scenes.

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia men have died while a toddler and two others were injured in multiple shootings across two city blocks in Suffolk Friday night.

Police believe the shootings were connected and primarily domestic in nature.

Suffolk police said Saturday that the two who died were 24-year-old Davante Wilson and 22-year-old Aaron Porter of Suffolk.

The injured included a 2-year-old girl, who suffered wounds to her upper and lower extremities. Twenty-six-year-old Lamekka Porter and 19-year-old Leronta Horton each suffered gunshot wounds. Police say Horton was walking with friends when he heard gunshots and was hit as he fled.

Police expect the three who were injured to survive.

Police say the bodies were found in two separate downtown locations and 20 spent shell casings were found at three separate shooting scenes.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.