Woman’s horseback protest against pipeline is almost done

A Virginia woman who mounted a horseback protest against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is nearing the end of her journey through three states. See photos.

Sarah Murphy unpacks her horses, UFO, left, and Rob Roy, before stopping for lunch in Eastover on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Murphy is walking and riding her two horses across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina along the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to protest against its construction and to raise awareness surrounding it. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) (AP/Melissa Sue Gerrits) Sarah Murphy walks along Dunn Road with her horses UFO and Rob Roy after grabbing a drink to cool off on July 9, 2019. Murphy is walking and riding her two horses across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina along the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to protest against its construction and to raise awareness surrounding it. (Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) (AP/Melissa Sue Gerrits) Sarah Murphy walks along Dunn Road in Fayetville. N.C., with her horses UFO and Rob Roy after grabbing a drink to cool off on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Murphy is walking and riding her two horses across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina along the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to protest against its construction and to raise awareness surrounding it. She expects to finish in the next week or so at the pipeline’s end near Pembroke. Murphy has been traveling since April. (Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) (AP/Melissa Sue Gerrits) Tom Clark, left, and his wife Sandra talk with Sarah Murphy before Murphy makes camp for the night in Fayetteville, NC on July 9, 2019. The Clarks have been vocal in protesting the pipeline as their family land has been effected by the intrusion. The Clarks have supported Murphy’s entrance into Fayetteville as she raises awareness of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline with a long distance ride with two horses. (Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) (AP/Melissa Sue Gerrits) Sarah Murphy holds a hose between her legs while also holding her horses and turning on water for them behind Fox’s Pizza Den in Eastover, N.C., on July 9, 2019. Murphy is walking and riding her two horses across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina along the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to protest against its construction and to raise awareness surrounding it. (Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) (AP/Melissa Sue Gerrits) Sarah Murphy rests with her horse Rob Roy, right, and tries to encourage UFO to lay down outside of Deep Creek Outfitters in Fayetteville, NC on July 9, 2019. Murphy is walking and riding her two horses across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina along the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline to protest against its construction and to raise awareness surrounding it. (Sue Gerrits/The Fayetteville Observer via AP) (AP/Melissa Sue Gerrits) ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A Virginia woman who mounted a horseback protest against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is nearing the end of her journey through three states.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Sarah Murphy arrived this week in Cumberland County, North Carolina, after riding along the pipeline’s route and expects to finish in the next week or so near Pembroke.

The 36-year-old Murphy and her two horses have been traveling since she left her home near Charlottesville, Virginia, in September.

The 600-mile, $7 billion natural gas pipeline is to run from the mountains of West Virginia to eastern Virginia and to Robeson County in North Carolina. Construction began last year but has been delayed by federal litigation.

The pipeline is a project of Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and Southern Company Gas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.