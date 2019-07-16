Correction: Uganda Nonprofit-Lawsuit story

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — In a story July 15 about a lawsuit filed against a nonprofit, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a Ugandan court accused the defendant. The court has not issued a ruling.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Ugandan court to hear lawsuit saying Virginia woman ran illegal, deadly NGO

A Virginia woman is facing a lawsuit in Ugandan court accusing her nonprofit of operating in the country illegally and leading to the deaths of Ugandan children

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman is facing a lawsuit in Ugandan court accusing her nonprofit of operating in the country illegally and leading to the deaths of Ugandan children.

The News & Advance reports Renee Bach started the nonprofit Serving His Children in 2009, with centers to alleviate child malnutrition.

Now, a lawsuit accuses her of operating an illegal medical facility that's responsible for hundreds of children's deaths.

The suit was filed by the mothers of two children who reportedly died at a center. The suit accuses Bach of representing herself as a medical professional.

Bach denies all accusations and has estimated much lower deaths counts than those reported by Ugandan officials. She says all deaths were due to underlying medical conditions.

A Ugandan judge is scheduled to hear the case in January.