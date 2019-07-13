Home » Virginia News » Records show former US…

Records show former US Rep. Scott Taylor late on taxes again

The Associated Press

July 13, 2019, 3:59 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Records show former Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor has accumulated overdue property tax bills in Virginia for at least the second time.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Taylor owes the city of Norfolk $1,097 on two properties he owns.

A law firm that handled recent closings on the properties said that it didn’t collect or pay the taxes as usual and that Taylor wasn’t aware of the missed payments.

The newspaper was contacted about the delinquencies by a political group that supports Democrats. It verified the details through city records, which show taxes for other properties Taylor owns were paid ahead of time.

Last year, the Pilot reported Taylor was delinquent on nearly $12,000 in taxes, interests and penalty charges.

Taylor is running for U.S. Senate in Virginia, hoping to unseat Democrat Mark Warner.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

