Police: Teenager’s body found in Virginia cemetery

The Associated Press

July 29, 2019, 4:49 PM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found at a cemetery.

News sources report that Portsmouth police say officers responding to a report Saturday night of a person being shot found the girl with a gunshot wound to the upper body at Evergreen Memorial Park. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the girl was not shot at the cemetery, but her body was left there. So far, there have been no arrests.

