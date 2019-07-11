Ikea to close Danville, Va. plant that employs 300

Production at the Danville plant will end in December and move to existing company facilities in Europe.

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — An Ikea facility in Virginia that employs 300 people is shutting down.

News outlets report production at the Danville plant will end in December and move to existing company facilities in Europe.

Bert Eades is site manager for Ikea Industry Danville. He issued a statement saying the decision was a difficult one but the cost structure for production in Danville was too high.

The company says it will provide support and job search assistance to affected workers.

