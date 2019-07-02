202
Home » Virginia News » Virginia names historical markers…

Virginia names historical markers for philanthropist Paul Mellon

By The Associated Press July 2, 2019 4:51 am 07/02/2019 04:51am
Share

UPPERVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three historical markers will be dedicated in Virginia to remember the philanthropic efforts of Paul Mellon.

Paul Mellon was heir to the financial and industrial fortune of his father, Andrew W. Mellon. He supported universities, civic improvement projects, conservation efforts and fine-arts institutions.

The markers issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will be dedicated Thursday in Upperville.

One marker highlights Paul Mellon’s life and philanthropy. Another highlights Rokeby Stables, where Mellon bred and raised champion racehorses in Fauquier County. Mellon died in 1999.

A third marker highlights the work of his first wife, Mary Elizabeth Conover Mellon, whose interests led to the founding of the Bollingen Foundation and publication of the writings of Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung in English.

Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News paul mellon upperville Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!