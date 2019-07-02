Virginia names historical markers for philanthropist Paul Mellon

Three historical markers will be dedicated in Virginia to remember the philanthropic efforts of Paul Mellon.

UPPERVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three historical markers will be dedicated in Virginia to remember the philanthropic efforts of Paul Mellon.

Paul Mellon was heir to the financial and industrial fortune of his father, Andrew W. Mellon. He supported universities, civic improvement projects, conservation efforts and fine-arts institutions.

The markers issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources will be dedicated Thursday in Upperville.

One marker highlights Paul Mellon’s life and philanthropy. Another highlights Rokeby Stables, where Mellon bred and raised champion racehorses in Fauquier County. Mellon died in 1999.

A third marker highlights the work of his first wife, Mary Elizabeth Conover Mellon, whose interests led to the founding of the Bollingen Foundation and publication of the writings of Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung in English.

Virginia’s historical highway marker program began in 1927.

