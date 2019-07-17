Driver, 5 riders hurt when Virginia transit bus hits church

Police in Virginia say the driver and five passengers were hurt when their transit bus in Newport News crashed into an empty church.

Newport News police spokeswoman Kelly King says the driver of the bus reported that another car cut off the bus at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and caused him to lose control and crash into First Church of Our Lord on Wickham Avenue.

According to police, the six were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor and non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the church suffered minimal damage.

