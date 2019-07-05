Body of missing child found in Virginia Beach

The body of a missing child has been found in Virginia Beach and authorities say it is an 8-year-old who had recently been reported missing.

News outlets say the child went missing Thursday night at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The child was last seen at the water’s edge during Independence Day celebrations.

Police and others searched for the youngster for hours until a citizen located a child’s body early Friday along the beach.

The child was pronounced dead despite rescue efforts. Police have said no further information about the child, including the gender, will be released out of respect for the family.

