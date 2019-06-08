202
Virginia woman dies while scuba diving at former North Carolina quarry

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 5:58 pm 06/08/2019 05:58pm
WENDELL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating why a Virginia woman died while scuba diving at a former North Carolina quarry site.

Media organizations report that the woman died Saturday afternoon after swimming to the surface of Mystery Lake Scuba Park and citing breathing problems. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says 49-year-old Rhonda Dalton of Pulaski, Virginia, and her boyfriend were swimming back to shore when Dalton lost consciousness.

Emergency medical workers were unable to revive her.

The former granite quarry about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) east of Raleigh has filled with water since operations ceased more than 60 years ago. Its underwater cliffs, overhangs and fish are now explored by divers.

Topics:
Local News pulaski pulaski county scuba Virginia News
