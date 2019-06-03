202
Virginia universities team up for craft beer certificate

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 4:37 am 06/03/2019 04:37am
Hardywood Park Craft Brewery brewmaster Patrick Murtaugh pours a sample of brew at his craft brewery in Richmond, Va., Monday, Aug. 20, 2012. From industrial outskirts of Richmond to the pastoral landscapes of the Blue Ridge Mountains and beyond, an army of Virginia artisans are turning their love of beer into business. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia universities are collaborating to offer a professional certificate in the craft beer industry.

The yearlong noncredit program will guide students through the craft brewing business, including selecting high-quality ingredients, brewing, packaging and distribution.

The Virginia Tech Center for Organizational and Technological Advancement and the University of Richmond School of Professional and Continuing Studies are working together on the program.

The Beer Brewer Professional Certificate will build on the success of Virginia Tech’s Business of Brewing program.

Virginia Tech Program Manager Robyn Smith said the program will prepare students to enter the craft brewing industry in a variety of roles.

The program costs $2,499. Classes will begin Nov. 12 at the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and partnering breweries. Enrollment will be capped at 20 students.

