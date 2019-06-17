202
Home » Virginia News » Virginia Tech player's lawyer…

Virginia Tech player’s lawyer gets drug conviction cleared

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 8:03 am 06/17/2019 08:03am
Share

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Tech basketball player did not show up to his court date for a marijuana possession charge, leading a judge to find him guilty before reversing the conviction hours later.

News outlets report 23-year-old Tyrone Khalil Outlaw didn’t appear on his misdemeanor drug offense Thursday after his case was called about 45 minutes late.

The Roanoke Times says Outlaw’s attorney then persuaded the judge to undo the guilty verdict, along with the $100 fine and license suspension. The court will reschedule the proceedings to Sept. 12.

In March, the charge nearly caused Outlaw to be sidelined from the NCAA Tournament, when officers responding to a smell of marijuana at his Virginia apartment say they discovered drugs. Outlaw was in California playing in the tournament.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!