Virginia Police respond to armed woman at war memorial

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 9:36 am 06/17/2019 09:36am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Police say they’ve resolved the situation in which an armed woman was threatening to harm herself at the Virginia War Memorial and traffic is being reopened.

News outlets report police responded to a “public safety incident” early Monday morning, in which a woman was threatening to harm herself on the Robert E. Lee Bridge. WRIC reports that by the time officers arrived on the scene, the woman had walked to the memorial. WWBT reported that police attempted to give the woman medical attention.

The Robert E. Lee Bridge was shut down as policed responded and Capitol Police stated on Twitter that residents should expect traffic delays on surrounding streets as they began their morning commutes.

No injuries were reported.

