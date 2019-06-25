Virginia doctor fatally shot on fishing trip in Belize

Gary Swank, a cardiologist at Virginia Tech's Carilion Clinic, was found in a lagoon in San Pedro.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia doctor and his local guide were fatally shot while fishing in Belize.

The Roanoke Times reports that the body of 53-year-old Gary Swank, a cardiologist at Virginia Tech’s Carilion Clinic, was found in a lagoon in San Pedro. The paper cites screenshots of a statement from Belize authorities that was distributed in the country through a messaging app. A San Pedro police officer told reporters he could only release information in person.

A U.S. State Department spokeswoman could not confirm the circumstances. Sen. Mark Warner said his office is monitoring the case.

Swank arrived in Belize on Saturday with his wife and three children.

