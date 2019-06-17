202
Virginia college wants wizardry school’s $70K debt to vanish

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 6:57 am 06/17/2019 06:57am
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — The College of William & Mary says the masters of a wizardry school need to make a $70,000 debt disappear.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the college says Learn Larp, LLC hasn’t fully paid its $110,000 bill for hosting an adult role-playing event known as “New World Magischola.”

A $695 ticket for the four-weekend camp in 2017 included meals, housing and witch or wizard robes. Campers also competed for a house trophy, similar to that in the Harry Potter novel and film series.

The organization says the event was first held at the college in Williamsburg, Virginia. It has since been hosted in California, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The registered agent for Learn Larp, LLC wasn’t immediately reached for comment.

Topics:
