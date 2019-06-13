202
Home » Virginia News » Virginia agency signs off…

Virginia agency signs off on new solar energy projects

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 5:11 am 06/13/2019 05:11am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia agency has issued permits for three new solar projects.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has signed off on two new projects in Halifax County and one project in Orange County. Combined, the new projects are expected to generate more than 200 megawatts, or enough energy to power about 25,000 homes.

Virginia has seen a dramatic increase in solar facilities in recent years, driven largely by large technology companies seeking carbon-free energy sources for data centers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News solar power Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

DC home built by 'Dewey Defeats Truman' newsman for sale at $6.2M

A large, Tudor home near D.C.’s Observatory Circle, built in 1933 by the newsman behind the “Dewey Defeats Truman” 1948 front page, is on the market for $6.2 million. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!