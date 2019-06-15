202
Virginia AG calls for state to legalize marijuana

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 10:35 pm 06/15/2019 10:35pm
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2018 file photo, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring attends a news conference near the White House in Washington. Herring is calling for the legalization of marijuana. He said Saturday, June 15, 2019, that Virginia should start decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana and eventually legalize the drug. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is calling for the legalization of marijuana.

Herring said Saturday that Virginia should start decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana and eventually legalize the drug.

The Democratic attorney general said criminal prosecutions are costly to the state and local governments and disproportionately affect African Americans.

Herring made the remarks in an op-ed in the Daily Press and in comments to reporters at a Democratic fundraiser in Richmond.

Herring’s announcement won’t have any practical impact on marijuana prosecutions, which are typically handled at the local level. But Herring said he hopes his public support for legalization will help spur lawmakers to act.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly has killed past efforts to decriminalize marijuana.

