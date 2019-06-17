202
Home » Virginia News » Sentencing moved up for…

Sentencing moved up for man in deadly Charlottesville rally

By The Associated Press June 17, 2019 10:56 am 06/17/2019 10:56am
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, people fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. A man convicted in the deadly car attack on a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is expected to change his plea to federal hate crime charges. An online court docket updated late Tuesday, March 26, 2019, says James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday for a change-of-plea hearing. (Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress via AP, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A sentencing hearing has been moved up for an avowed white supremacist convicted of federal hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr. was originally scheduled to be sentenced July 3. A notice filed in court says the hearing has been moved to June 28.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, pleaded guilty to 29 federal charges stemming from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. The charges call for life in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

One woman was killed and dozens more were injured.

Fields faces sentencing next month on state charges including murder.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
charlottesville Local News Unite the Right Virginia News white nationalism white supremacism
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!