Roanoke man bit off and swallowed grandfather’s fingertip

By The Associated Press June 10, 2019 7:00 am 06/10/2019 07:00am
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been tried by a judge after biting off his grandfather’s fingertip and swallowing it during an argument. The digit was never recovered.

The Roanoke Times reports 23-year-old Aaron Michael Adams was charged with malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding in the attack on Mark Douglas Lyle.

Judge Chris Clemens found sufficient evidence to convict Adams on Thursday, but said he’ll wait until sentencing in September to determine whether to apply the tougher charge.

Roanoke police responding to the December 2017 attack said they found Lyle with his left hand bleeding and the tip of his index finger missing.

The left-handed grandfather testified that the two men argued that night and Adams bit his fingertip clean off. Adams testified that he was defending himself.

