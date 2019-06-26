Richmond names new police chief

Rich Mayor Levar Stoney said Wednesday that William Smith will take the top job after the city conducted a nationwide search.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond has picked a local to be its new police chief.

The Richmond Times Dispatch reports that Mayor Levar Stoney said Wednesday that William Smith will take the top job after the city conducted a nationwide search.

Smith has been serving as interim chief since former Chief Alfred Durham retired last year.

The 51-year-old Smith began working at the Richmond Police Department in 1995. He was born and raised in Richmond.

Smith said Wednesday he was committed to making the department more accountable to the public.

