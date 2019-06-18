202
Report: Major hurricane could cost Virginia $40 billion

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 10:45 am 06/18/2019 10:45am
File-This Sept. 14, 2018, file photo shows a satellite image provided by NOAA showing Hurricane Florence on the eastern coast of the United States. The names of two hurricanes that caused widespread devastation from Florida to Virginia last year have been retired. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Florence and Michael will be replaced with Francine and Milton. The new names will first appear during the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Names are retired when hurricanes are so destructive that recycling them would be insensitive. Eighty-eight names have been dropped from the list for the Atlantic and Caribbean since storms were first named in 1953. (NOAA via AP, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Experts say that southeastern Virginia could suffer $40 billion in losses if it’s struck by a major hurricane.

Professors from Old Dominion University said in a recent report that the damages could seriously puncture the regional economy.

The June 12 report said losses could equate to 40 percent of Hampton Roads’ gross domestic product. GDP is a measure of an economy’s health and accounts for the total output of goods and services.

The report predicted a loss of 175,000 jobs and a decline in economic activity if the region’s infrastructure and military installations suffer major damage.

The report was put together by the Commonwealth Center for Recurrent Flooding Resiliency. The center was established by Old Dominion University, the College of William & Mary and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science

