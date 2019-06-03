202
Home » Virginia News » Remains identified as those…

Remains identified as those of missing Virginia woman

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 1:35 pm 06/03/2019 01:35pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state medical examiner has identified human remains found last week as those of a Virginia woman missing since last month.

Media outlets report Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond says the remains are those of 43-year-old Amy Renee Fabian of Cumberland County. Fabian’s remains and a stolen Ford F-350 truck were found Thursday in a wooded area in Mecklenburg at an intersection just above North Carolina.

Fabian had not been seen since 29-year-old Matthew T. Broyles of Powhatan County was found dead in her home on May 24.

A Maryland man was arrested that evening after a police chase in Raleigh, North Carolina, and charged with first-degree in the death of Broyles. That man, 41-year-old George W. Knisley IV of Carroll County, Maryland, was Fabian’s ex-boyfriend.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Duke Ellington's DC house hits the market

The LeDroit Park house the jazz legend grew up in has hit the market. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!