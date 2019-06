Remains identified as those of missing Virginia woman

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state medical examiner has identified human remains found last week as those of a Virginia woman missing since last month. Media outlets report Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The state medical examiner has identified human remains found last week as those of a Virginia woman missing since last month.

Media outlets report Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond says the remains are those of 43-year-old Amy Renee Fabian of Cumberland County. Fabian’s remains and a stolen Ford F-350 truck were found Thursday in a wooded area in Mecklenburg at an intersection just above North Carolina.

Fabian had not been seen since 29-year-old Matthew T. Broyles of Powhatan County was found dead in her home on May 24.

A Maryland man was arrested that evening after a police chase in Raleigh, North Carolina, and charged with first-degree in the death of Broyles. That man, 41-year-old George W. Knisley IV of Carroll County, Maryland, was Fabian’s ex-boyfriend.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.