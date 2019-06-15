202
Home » Virginia News » Police: Suspects attack man…

Police: Suspects attack man sleeping in Richmond streets

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 1:46 pm 06/15/2019 01:46pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are looking for three suspects who attacked a man who was sleeping in the streets.

The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that the attack and robbery happened late Wednesday.

The victim told police that three men he didn’t know attacked and robbed him.

The victim said he was sleeping outside on a downtown block when the men woke him up and told him they would take him to a safe place to sleep. Then they followed him into an alley way and struck him in the head, stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

Police urge those with information to contact Crime Stoppers .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime Local News richmond Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!