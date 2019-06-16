Police: Boy accidentally shot while playing with gun

Police in Virginia say a boy was accidentally shot and wounded while playing with a loaded gun.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a boy was accidentally shot and wounded while playing with a loaded gun.

The Norfolk Police Department issued a news release Saturday saying that the 13-year-old boy and a friend were playing with a loaded gun when it accidentally fired.

Police said they received a call about the gunshot around 3:40 a.m. Saturday. They said the boy had a non-life-threatening wound. Investigators said the boy and his friend were playing inside the home with a loaded gun.

Authorities are working to determine how they got access to the firearm.

