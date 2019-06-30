202
Mother of missing toddler charged in Virginia

By The Associated Press June 30, 2019 11:44 am 06/30/2019 11:44am
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have charged the mother of a missing 2-year-old boy who authorities now believe is dead.

The Hampton Police Department on Saturday in a statement said 34-year-old Julia L. Tomlin has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

Noah Tomlin was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday. His mother reported him missing around 11 a.m. that day.

The Daily Press reports police have declined to say why they believe Noah is dead as well as what evidence prompted the arrest of his mother.

The newspaper reports search sites have shifted. Authorities earlier this week said they didn’t have specific information pointing to a landfill, but searched it based on past experience.

Tomlin is being held at Hampton City Jail. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

