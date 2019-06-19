Meeting in rural Virginia displays hostility to new gun laws

202
By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 10:48 am 06/19/2019 10:48am
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Some people in western Virginia are voicing their opposition to the gun-control measures that Gov. Ralph Northam proposed in the wake of last month’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The Roanoke Times reports that about 50 people packed a round-table meeting on gun policy Tuesday in Abingdon. The crowd rebuked just about everything that was said by round-table host Brian Moran, Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

People called Moran “liberal” and said the Democratic governor and other lawmakers are trying to exploit a tragedy for political gain.

Northam’s bills include a ban on silencers and high-capacity magazines. He announced a July 9 special legislative session in response to the mass shooting. The shooter used silencers and high-capacity magazines to kill 12 people at a municipal building.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

