Medical examiner: Virginia shooter killed by police gunfire

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 4:29 pm 06/05/2019 04:29pm
Law enforcement officials work outside a municipal building that was the scene of a shooting, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. DeWayne Craddock, a longtime city employee, opened fire at the building Friday before police shot and killed him, authorities said. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A medical examiner says the man who killed 12 people in Virginia Beach died from multiple gunshot wounds in a shootout with police officers.

In releasing the manner of death for DeWayne Craddock, Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Wednesday officially ruled it a homicide. The ruling means that Craddock did not take his own life in a Virginia Beach municipal building on Friday.

Police said Craddock was a longtime employee at the city’s public works department. He was armed with two semi-automatic handguns, a silencer and extended ammunition magazines.

He killed 11 employees and a contractor before engaging in a protracted gun fight with police officers.

Donna Price, the district administrator for the medical examiner’s Tidewater District, said all of Craddock’s victims died from gunshot wounds.

DeWayne Craddock Local News virginia beach Virginia Beach shooting Virginia News
