Man seriously hurt after being struck by train in Virginia

By The Associated Press June 15, 2019 1:56 pm 06/15/2019 01:56pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a man was seriously hurt after being struck by a train.

Norfolk Police say the man was hit by a train along tracks northeast of downtown Friday night.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives were gathering information but have classified the collision as an industrial accident.

