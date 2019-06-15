Man seriously hurt after being struck by train in Virginia

Police in Virginia say that a man was seriously hurt after being struck by a train.

Norfolk Police say the man was hit by a train along tracks northeast of downtown Friday night.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Detectives were gathering information but have classified the collision as an industrial accident.

