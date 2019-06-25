202
Louisiana deputy: Suspect who was caught in Va. confessed to killing 5

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 11:02 pm 06/25/2019 11:02pm
FILE - In a Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Dakota Theriot, left, is escorted to the Ascension Parish Courthouse East in Gonzales, La. Theriot,accused of killing his girlfriend, her family and his parents in Louisiana, pleaded not guilty Monday, March 18, 2019. Prosecutors say they're seeking the death penalty. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

GONZALES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana deputy testified that a man accused of killing five people earlier this year confessed to the crimes after being captured in Virginia.

WBRZ-TV reports the Ascension Parish deputy was in court Monday at a hearing for 22-year-old Dakota Theriot. The deputy recalled Theriot saying he shot the victims in “pure, cold blood.” The deputy also said Theriot pointed a gun at officers in an attempt to get them to shoot him when they went to capture him at his grandmother’s house in January .

Theriot is accused of killing his parents, his girlfriend, her father and her brother.

Prosecutors have said they plan to pursue the death penalty.

His attorneys have filed court papers saying the public defender’s office doesn’t have funding for capital cases. They say they are working pro bono.

Information from: WBRZ-TV, http://www.wbrz.com

Dakota Theriot
