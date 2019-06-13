202
Virginia Lt. Gov. lawyers ask for sex assault investigation

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 10:35 am 06/13/2019 10:35am
Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, presides over the Senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. The clamor for the resignation of Virginia's top two politicians eased on Monday, with some black community leaders forgiving Gov. Ralph Northam over the blackface furor and calling for a fair hearing for Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax on the sexual assault allegations against him. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax have sent letters to prosecutors in three states asking them to open a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

In copies of the letter obtained Wednesday by news outlets, Fairfax’s lawyers asked district attorney’s offices in Virginia, Massachusetts and North Carolina to investigate “public and serious criminal” allegations made against Fairfax. He has denied the allegations and says any investigations will find no wrongdoing.

In February, two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault. One of the women said he made unwanted sexual contact with her at a 2004 Democratic National Convention. The other says he raped her at Duke University in 2000.

Fairfax previously asked the FBI to investigate the allegations. News outlets report the prosecutors have yet to respond.

