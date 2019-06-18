202
Home » Virginia News » High school student charged…

High school student charged with distributing laced candy

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 11:52 am 06/18/2019 11:52am
Share

COURTLAND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia high school student has surrendered to authorities over accusations she distributed candy laced with an unknown substance to fellow students, sending up to eight to the hospital.

News outlets report the 16-year-old girl at Southampton County High School surrendered to the sheriff’s office Sunday. The suspect appeared in juvenile court Monday and was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and distribution of drugs on school grounds.

Last week, police arrested 18-year-old Jaden Phillips, another Southampton student. Phillips was charged with possession with intent to distribute and distribution to someone under 18, as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

News outlets report students fell ill after ingesting the candy. The students were in stable condition at the hospital afterward.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
laced candy Local News National News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!