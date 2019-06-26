Here are the new liquor, tobacco laws taking effect in Virginia

Laws governing the sale of alcohol and tobacco in Virginia are about to change, with 12 laws passed by the General Assembly going into effect July 1.

The age requirement for purchasing tobacco, nicotine vapor and alternative nicotine products has been raised from 18 to 21 years old. Exceptions are made for military personnel aged 18 or older with valid military ID.

Restaurants will be allowed to advertise drinks and drink prices featured during happy hour, with “creative marketing techniques” allowed as long as they don’t promote over-consumption or underage drinking.

One new law bumps the commission distillers receive from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority when they sell products on site from 8% to 20%. It also allows Virginia ABC stores and distilleries to open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, two hours earlier than now.

Several new types of licenses have been created and will also become available July 1:

The co-working establishment license allows a facility with at…