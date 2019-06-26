202
Home » Virginia News » Here are the new…

Here are the new liquor, tobacco laws taking effect in Virginia

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 26, 2019 12:37 pm 06/26/2019 12:37pm
2 Shares

Laws governing the sale of alcohol and tobacco in Virginia are about to change, with 12 laws passed by the General Assembly going into effect July 1.

The age requirement for purchasing tobacco, nicotine vapor and alternative nicotine products has been raised from 18 to 21 years old. Exceptions are made for military personnel aged 18 or older with valid military ID.

Restaurants will be allowed to advertise drinks and drink prices featured during happy hour, with “creative marketing techniques” allowed as long as they don’t promote over-consumption or underage drinking.

One new law bumps the commission distillers receive from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority when they sell products on site from 8% to 20%. It also allows Virginia ABC stores and distilleries to open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, two hours earlier than now.

Several new types of licenses have been created and will also become available July 1:

The co-working establishment license allows a facility with at…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News new laws virginia general assembly Virginia News Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!