202
Home » Virginia News » Grant money to add…

Grant money to add more school resource officers in Virginia

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 4:35 am 06/18/2019 04:35am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 50 localities in Virginia have been awarded over $3.47 million in grants to pay for new school resource and security officers.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam approved the General Assembly’s amendment to add an additional $3 million for a grant program to increase the number of Virginia schools with school resource and school security officers.

The grants will place school resource officers and school security officer positions at 45 elementary schools, 17 middle schools and 31 high schools.

Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said the additional positions will increase the number of school resource officers in Virginia by 10%.

The officers are required to attend training on various topics, including adolescent brain development and trauma, mental health issues and students with disabilities.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!