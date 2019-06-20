202
Home » Virginia News » Former Virginia Gov. Terry…

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe becomes CNN commentator

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 1:44 pm 06/20/2019 01:44pm
Share
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, then-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe delivers his annual budget projection at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. McAuliffe has joined CNN as a commentator two months after announcing he would not run for president in 2020. News outlets report he made the announcement Tuesday, June 18, 2019 on Twitter, saying he would begin by speaking on politics and the economy in a segment the next day. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has joined CNN as a commentator two months after announcing he would not run for president in 2020.

McAuliffe made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter , saying he would begin by speaking on politics and the economy in a segment the next day.

McAuliffe confirmed in April that he would not be joining the 2020 presidential race. Instead of adding to a crowded Democratic field vying to challenge President Donald Trump, he said he would concentrate his efforts on helping Virginia Democrats win this year, with the possibility of running for governor or president in the future.

McAuliffe formerly served as chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Local News TV News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!