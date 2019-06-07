First approved scooter company launches in Richmond

Richmond's first officially sanctioned scooter company has launched, deploying about 500 scooters the city.

Mayor Levar Stoney helped Bolt Mobility celebrate its launch Thursday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the company has hired 12 employees to help maintain its fleet and paid the city a $45,000 permit fee.

Richmond and other Virginia cities previously have impounded other electric scooters operated by companies that have launched without approval.

