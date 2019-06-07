202
First approved scooter company launches in Richmond

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 4:53 am 06/07/2019 04:53am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond’s first officially sanctioned scooter company has launched, deploying about 500 scooters the city.

Mayor Levar Stoney helped Bolt Mobility celebrate its launch Thursday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the company has hired 12 employees to help maintain its fleet and paid the city a $45,000 permit fee.

Richmond and other Virginia cities previously have impounded other electric scooters operated by companies that have launched without approval.

Topics:
