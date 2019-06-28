202
Home » Virginia News » Feds: Former warden accepted…

Feds: Former warden accepted prescription drugs, gifts

By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 8:46 am 06/28/2019 08:46am
Share

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say that the former superintendent of a western Virginia jail accepted prescription drugs for his personal use from a pharmaceutical firm that did business with the jail.

A federal indictment that was announced Friday also said that John Marshal Higgins accepted “things of value” from the family of an inmate in exchange for providing preferential treatment.

Higgins was the superintendent of the Rockbridge Regional Jail in Lexington. The allegations announced Friday are in addition to charges filed last year against the 61-year-old Higgins.

Federal authorities say that he denied medical care to inmates with serious medical needs and that he failed to protect them from physical abuse.

The attorney listed for Higgins, Grady Donaldson, did not immediately respond to an email and a phone call requesting comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
lexington Local News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Fourth of July across the US

From parades to protests, here’s what the Fourth of July looked like across the United States this year. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!