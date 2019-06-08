202
FBI team works to reconstruct Virginia Beach shooting

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 2:00 pm 06/08/2019 02:00pm
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A group of 45 FBI employees is working to reconstruct the shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach that left 12 people dead.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the FBI’s agents, analysts and other employees are trying to determine exactly what the shooter and four responding police officers did inside the building.

A Virginia Beach city employee killed colleagues and a contractor May 31 before he was gunned down. Police have said one victim was shot in a car and the others were found on three floors.

Martin Culbreth is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Norfolk. He says the investigation could last 10 days or more.

Culbreth says many of the team members have investigated other mass shootings, including those in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida.

Topics:
Local News National News virginia beach Virginia Beach shooting Virginia News
