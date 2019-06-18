202
Family say missing Mt. Whitney hiker is experienced climber

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 5:10 pm 06/18/2019 05:10pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Family members say a 41-year-old Virginia man believed missing on California’s Mount Whitney was an accomplished hiker and marathon runner who has been determined to summit the peak since a failed attempt last year.

Search and rescue efforts continued Tuesday for a third day to look for Ling Dao, who was reported missing June 14.

Inyo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carma Roper said that snowy, icy conditions were complicating the search in an area that spanned about 30 square miles of high-mountain terrain.

Dao’s sister Chelley Dao described him as an experienced hiker in excellent physical condition. She said that Dao had gone on a group hike last June to Mount Whitney but the group couldn’t complete the climb and turned back.

