202
Home » Virginia News » Ex-Liberty professor convicted of…

Ex-Liberty professor convicted of child sex solicitation

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 4:36 am 06/07/2019 04:36am
Share

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — A former Liberty University professor has been convicted of trying to have sex with a minor.

The News & Advance reports Stephen Kilpatrick was found guilty Wednesday of five counts of child sex solicitation.

The 64-year-old Kilpatrick was arrested last year after authorities said he traveled to meet someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

The charges stemmed from communication he had from Nov. 2017 to June 2018 with an investigator from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who was posing as a minor.

Kilpatrick was a professor of physics at Liberty, but his family said during earlier court proceedings that he has been fired.

Liberty is an evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg led by Jerry Falwell Jr.

___

Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
bedford Local News Virginia News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Tribe prays for good harvest

Every year this Indian tribe performs traditional rituals to please a deity of wealth and ask for good rains and a good harvest.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!