Dominion picks location for pumped storage project

Dominion Energy says it's identified which site in southwest Virginia would be best for a new pumped storage facility.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy says it’s identified which site in southwest Virginia would be best for a new pumped storage facility.

The Roanoke Times reports that Dominion has picked a spot in Tazewell County on East River Mountain for the potential project. The company was previously considering an abandoned mine in Wise County.

The renewable energy systems use huge amounts of water as giant batteries, pumping it uphill and then letting it flow down to power turbines.

Republicans lawmakers passed legislation two years ago to make it easier for utilities to build the systems. Dominion, the state’s largest electric utility, already operates a pumped storage system in Bath County.

Dominion says it has not yet made a final decision to build the Tazewell project, which would require numerous permits from several agencies.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.